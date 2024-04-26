Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Meet Top 5 Richest Candidates In Fray

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls is underway across 88 seats in 13 states and union territories on Friday. Check out top 5 richest candidates in fray.

In the second round of the Lok Sabha elections, 390 crorepati candidates are running, with Venkataramane Gowda, the Congress candidate from Mandya, being the richest of them all. Gowda, also known as Star Chandru, has disclosed assets of Rs 622 crore, according to an Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) review of the candidates' affidavits.



1.

Venkataramane Gowda

The richest candidate in the phase 2 voting is Venkataramane Gowda, the head of the Karnataka Congress and widely known as "Star Chandru," according to a report of the candidates' self-sworn affidavits conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch. In his declaration, Gowda, the opponent of HD Kumaraswamy, stated that his assets were Rs 622 crore.

Venkataramane, a contractor by profession,

is the brother of KH Puttaswamy Gowda, an Independent MLA from Gauribidanur, who is currently aligned with the Congress party. He is a BSc graduate from Bangalore University.

2. DK Suresh

With assets estimated at Rs 593 crore, incumbent Karnataka Congress MP DK Suresh is the second richest contestant. Suresh, a three-time Member of Parliament running for re-election from Bangalore Rural, is the younger brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

In his election affidavit, he claims to have Rs 16.61 crore in bank accounts, Rs 32.76 crore in agricultural land at 21 sites, Rs 210.47 crore in non-agricultural land at 27 locations, Rs 211.91 crore in commercial buildings, and Rs 27.13 crore in residential structures.

3. Hema Malini

With assets valued at Rs 278 crore, BJP MP Hema Malini, who is running for the Mathura Lok Sabha seat once more, is the third richest. She is seeking a hat-trick from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat.

4. Sanjay Sharma

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sanjay Sharma is fourth on the list. He has declared assets worth Rs 232 crore.

5. HD Kumaraswamy

The fifth person on the list, HD Kumaraswamy, is a former chief minister of Karnataka with assets worth around Rs 217.21 crore.

Among the prominent contestants are Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP's Tejasvi Surya, Hema Malini, and Arun Govil, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, and former Karnataka chief minister and JDS's HD Kumaraswamy.

