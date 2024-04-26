Tovino Thomas To Fahadh Faasil: Malayalam Actors Who Cast The Vote In LS Polls 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From Sreenivasan to Fahadh Faasil to Tovino Thomas , look out the Malayalam actors who cast the vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Kerala.

A total of 194 candidates are in the fray and there are over 2.75 crore eligible voters in the state. There are a total of 2,77,49,159 registered voters, with over five lakh being first-time voters. Malayalam actors including Sreenivasan, Asi Ali, Fahadh Faasil, and many others came to cast their vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today.

Actor and Politician Suresh Gopi cast his vote in Thrissur.

Among the prominent candidates for the Thrissur seat in the 2024 election are BJP's Suresh Gopi, former state minister VS Sunil Kumar, who has been fielded by the CPI, and Congress politician K Muraleedharan.



Malayalam actor Sreenivasan cast his vote along with his family.

Kannur's 2024 candidate list includes C. Raghunath from the Bharatiya Janata Party and K Sudhakaran from the INC.

Fahadh Faasil cast his vote along with his father Faasil in Alappuzha, Kerala.

Smt. Shobha Surendran of the Bharatiya Janata Party, AM Ariff of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and KC Venugopal of the Indian National Congress are among the major candidates on the 2024 Alappuzha Lok Sabha Constituency list.



BJP State Vice President and actor Major Ravi cast his vote in Ernakulam.

Dr. K S Radhakrishnan of the Bharatiya Janata Party, KJ Shine of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Hibi Eden of the Indian National Congress are the candidates for the Ernakulam Lok Sabha Constituency in 2024.

Film actor and producer Tovino Thomas casts his vote in the Lok Sabha polls, at a polling booth in Iringalakuda, Thrissur

He is also the state brand ambassador for the Election Commission's SWEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) program.

Asif Ali casts his vote in Kochi. He stated that voting is the responsibility and duty of every citizen.

The prominent candidates in the 2024 Idukki Lok Sabha Constituency are Sangeetha Viswanath from Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, Joyce George from Communist Party Of India (marxist), Joyce George from Communist Party Of India (marxist), and Dean Kuriakose from Indian National Congress.