Summit Hotels Doubles Rewards & Offers Exclusive Perks With 'Get Rewarded More'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 26, 2024: Summit Hotels is proud to announce that GO Rewards members can now earn more points when staying in certain branches. The participating hotels include those found in Greenhills and Magnolia, as well as in the provinces of Cebu and Naga.



Go Rewards is a Lifestyle Rewards Program tailored to provide substantial rewards and enriching experiences. It seamlessly merges the Robinsons Rewards loyalty program with fresh partnerships and offers, accessible across 2,000+ physical and online stores via the Go Rewards app.



REQUIREMENTS:

- Members who want to earn rewards have to meet specific requirements:

- Must be a Go Rewards member.

- Must book their hotel stays through direct channels:

A. Customer service

B. Walk-ins

C. The Robinsons Hotels Mobile app

- Website

-Must present their Go Rewards card or Go Rewards mobile app and one (1) matching valid ID upon check-in or check-out.



Only bookings made directly with Summit Hotels and Resorts and their direct channels will earn Go Rewards Points. Bookings made via other platforms will not qualify.



Terms and Conditions of Summit Hotels and Resorts shall apply.



This setup allows members to earn 3 points for every PHP 100 they spend as a Go Rewards member during their stay. The hotel may award the Go Rewards member with points for every room they book, but only up to nine (9) rooms.



Points earned depend on the total amount paid for the rooms and additional beds during a stay.



However, rewards are not applicable for the following instances:

- Any purchases made through room service and restaurants

- Complimentary GCs and other services

- Canceled bookings

- Bookings for multiple rooms or special group rates and those made through travel agencies

- Retroactive claiming



REDEEMING

To redeem points, Go Rewards members must:

- The guest must be an existing and active Go Rewards member.

- Have a minimum of 500 Go Rewards Points for each redemption

- Redemption is at participating hotels of Summit Hotels and Resorts.

- Present their Go Rewards card or mobile app and one (1) matching valid ID upon check-in or check-out.

- Membership details must match the hotel's loyalty platform.



Go Rewards members can use their points to pay for rooms and extras during their stay via direct channels like phone, email, website, in-person, or the mobile app, with each point valued at PHP1.



Note that the transaction is irreversible once the hotel confirms the redemption of points. Members cannot exchange their points for cash. You can find more information about Go Rewards available through the website.



About Summit Hotels

Summit Hotels is a midscale chain and part of Robinsons Hotels Resorts (RHR), the hospitality branch of Robinsons Land Corporation. Robinsons Land Corporation, in turn, is a subsidiary of JG Summit Holdings, Inc.



The hotel chain has amenities such as a cafe, swimming pool, wellness center, and spa. They also offer event spaces and 24/7 workstations.



JG Summit, established in 1957, is one of the largest and most diversified Filipino conglomerates, with holdings in several sectors, including food and beverage production, airlines, and real estate.



The conglomerate also holds significant minority positions in companies like PLDT, Meralco, GBP, and United Industrial Corporation/Singapore Land. JG Summit aims to lead the Philippines to global competitiveness and improve the lives of its citizens.



Robinsons Land Corporation engages in shopping mall and hotel development, mixed-use properties, office buildings, residential condominiums, and various housing projects nationwide.



In addition to being in charge of international brands Crowne Plaza Galleria and Holiday Inn in the Philippines, they also operate the homegrown businesses Summit Hotels and Resorts and Go Hotels.



