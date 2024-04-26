(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 26 (KUNA) --



1978 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah opened Ahmad Al-Jaber Airbase, during which an air show was held to mark the occasion.

1980 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree approving Kuwait's membership in an agreement over economic, trade and technical cooperation among member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

1993 -- Ministry of Interior announced arrest of a terror network comprising Iraqis, Kuwaitis and stateless persons. The 17-member network was planning to assassinate former US President George Bush during a visit to Kuwait as well as executing bomb attacks in the country.

2004 -- Initial Public Offering began for Boubyan Bank. More than 80 percent of Kuwaiti people bought shares of the bank, the largest in Kuwait's history.

2016 -- State of Kuwait offered the second batch of humanitarian assistance for displaced persons in Iraq's southern city of Basra. This was part of a USD 200 million donation announced by Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to support Iraqi IDPs.

2016 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved a bill setting prices of electricity and water consumption.

2017 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah opened Kuwait Oil Company's Al-Ahmadi Hospital.

2018 -- Kuwait Petroleum International and Oman Oil Company placed foundation stone of Al-Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Complex.

2021 -- Kuwait University (KU) established a digital research library. (end)

