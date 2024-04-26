Hoffman Agency Asia-Pacific MD Steps Down After Six Months

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE -

Dominique Rose Van-Winther is leaving the Hoffman Agency after joining the tech PR firm as Asia-Pacific MD in November, PRovoke Media can reveal.



Van-Winther resigns six months after succeeding Caroline Hsu, who had previously been elevated to chief global officer at Hoffman.



"We can confirm that Dominique has decided to return to her roots and pursue her passion in AI and next-generation technology," Hsu told PRovoke Media. "She brought energy, fresh ideas, and new perspectives to our tech-focused agency. We appreciate her expertise and wish her success in her future endeavors."



Hsu will resume her role as the primary lead for Asia-Pacific while continuing as chief global officer. It is understood that the firm is considering its options before deciding on whether to replace the MD position.



Van-Winther joined Hoffman after spending more than a decade with Weber Shandwick in Asia-Pacific. After leaving the Interpublic Group firm, she ran her won consultancy focused on AI and new technologies.



"I've spent the last two years focused on AI and anyone who has seen me speak on AI and deep tech knows that new age tech is what lights up my life," said Van-Winther. "After careful thought, I made the decision to focus entirely on the next-gen tech space, focusing on deep tech, VC, AI, crypto, united with communications, change management and trainings."



"My time at Hoffman has been incredibly rewarding, and I am grateful for the experience working with such a geeky team and a great client roster," added Van-Winther. "I appreciate the understanding and support from Caroline and the leadership team as I go this different direction."



Hoffman will continue its efforts in AI via its global AI council, which is led by Asia-Pacific chief strategist Nicolas Chan.



