Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) (OTCMKTS:CHKMF) is pleased to provide an update in relation to the activities carried out during the March 2024 quarter.

OLYMPIC DOMAIN PROJECTS

During the quarter, Cohiba commenced technical reviews of the last round of drilling at Olympic Domain Projects (Consisting of Horse Well, Pernatty C and Lake Torrens). Furthermore, the Company has begun compilation of its data-rooms and conducting an in-depth technical review with aims of opening the project's data room to potential JV partners.

Highlights

- A review of the Olympic Domain Project areas was undertaken to select and prioritise future drill programs.

- During the Quarter, in depth desktop study has commenced for Olympic Domain Projects (Horsewell, Pernatty C, Lake Torrens), with compilation of data-rooms which will be utilized to open up negotiation and JV partnerships.

- Lake Torrens tenements were placed on retention status to minimize expenditures whilst access is being negotiated.

- All tenements in South Australia, Western Australia, Queensland and Canada held in good standing.

- Reconnaissance work completed by Dahrouge Consulting for Canadian Projects (Gathering Lake, Rogers Creek, Ottertail) awaiting receipt of assay results of numerous mapped and sampled pegmatite and granite contacts.

- Commitments received to raise $0.85 M via placement to professional and sophisticated investors, to be received after shareholder approval and strengthen cash balance further.

- Cohiba has changed its executive team and initiated comprehensive review ofseveral business opportunities, marking a new strategic direction for the Company.

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:

-p alt="Cohiba Minerals Ltd" src="https://abnnewswire.net/images/logos/36562en.png" style="float:left; height:35px; margin:5px; width:120px" />Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with the primary focus of investing in the resource sector through direct tenement acquisition, joint ventures, farm in arrangements and new project generation. The shares of the company trade under the ticker symbol CHK.

The Company recently acquired 100% of the shares in Charge Lithium Pty Ltd, which holds exploration licences in Western Australia.

Faheem AhmedChief Executive Officer...