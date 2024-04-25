JHCO Dispatches 115-Truck Convoy Of Food Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) has dispatched a new food aid convoy to Gaza in cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, alongside the World Food Programme.

According to a statement released by JHCO on Thursday, a convoy comprising 115 trucks laden with emergency food supplies had been dispatched via the King Hussein Bridge to the Kerem Abu Salem border crossing, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The aid will be distributed to the people of Gaza through partner associations and organisations operating in the besieged Strip.

JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli stressed the critical importance of the land bridge established by Jordan for the people of Gaza, describing it as a vital route for humanitarian aid to the coastal enclave.

JHCO continues to accept cash donations through its bank account at Bank al Etihad No. JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, e-wallets, CliQ on: JHCOGAZA, eFAWATEERcom, and its official website: