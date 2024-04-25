Biomednewsbreaks - Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Schedules Conference Call To Discuss Q1 2024 Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) , a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only credit card-size 3D-vector electrocardiogram (“VECG”) platform for patient use at home, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. In addition, the company will provide regulatory updates, review ongoing initiatives, and detail anticipated 2024 milestones. HeartBeam CEO and Founder Branislav Vajdic, President Robert Eno and Consulting CFO Richard Brounstein will host the conference call and answer questions from attendees. A presentation will accompany the conference call and will be viewable during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the company's

website . Those interested in calling in should dial 1-844-826-3035 (from the U.S.) or 1-412-317-5195 (from international locations), then enter the conference code 10188115. Additionally, interested parties should visit



to access the webcast. A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through August 9, 2024.

To view the full press release, visit



About HeartBeam Inc.

HeartBeam is a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform intended for patient use at home. By applying a suite of proprietary algorithms to simplify vector electrocardiography (“VECG”), the HeartBeam platform enables patients and their clinicians to assess their cardiac symptoms quickly and easily, so care can be expedited, if required. HeartBeam AIMIGo(TM) is the first and only credit card-sized 12-lead output ECG device coupled with a smart phone app and cloud-based diagnostic software system to facilitate remote evaluation of cardiac symptoms. By collecting 3D signals of the heart's electrical activity, HeartBeam AIMIGo has the potential to provide unparalleled data for the development of AI algorithms. HeartBeam AIMIGo has not yet been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for marketing in the USA or other geographies. For more information, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to BEAT are available in the company's newsroom at



