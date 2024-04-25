Former Pakistan Captain Bismah Maroof Announces Retirement From International Cricket

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bismah Maroof, the ex-Pakistan captain, announced her immediate retirement from cricket on Thursday. With a career spanning 18 years, the 32-year-old featured in 136 ODIs and 140 T20Is. Despite not hitting a century, she holds the record for the most runs for Pakistan in both formats - 3369 in ODIs and 2893 in T20Is, with 21 and 12 fifties respectively.

Debuting at 15 in 2006, Maroof took over as T20I captain in 2016 and ODI captain a year later. Leading in 34 ODIs and 62 T20Is, she won 16 and 27 matches respectively, boasting the best win percentage among Pakistani women captains.

Despite grappling with injuries, Maroof participated in eight World Cups and was part of the teams that clinched Asian Games gold medals in 2010 and 2014. Alongside her batting prowess, she also claimed 80 international wickets with her legspin.

Expressing her decision, Maroof stated:

"I have decided to retire from the game I love the most. It has been an incredible journey, filled with challenges, victories, and unforgettable memories," she stated in a release. "I want to express my gratitude to my family, who has supported me throughout my cricketing journey, from the very beginning until now.

"I also want to extend my thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for believing in me and providing the platform to showcase my talent. The support from the PCB has been invaluable, particularly in implementing the first-ever parental policy for me, which enabled me to represent my country at the highest level while being a mother.

"I am deeply grateful to the fans whose unwavering support has been a constant throughout my career, wherever and whenever I represented my country. Lastly, I would like to thank my fellow players, who have become like family to me. The camaraderie we shared both on and off the field is something I will cherish forever."

