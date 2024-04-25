               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Sappers Defuse Russian Aerial Bomb Found In Private Residential Area In Donetsk Region


4/25/2024 8:08:16 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Demining specialists neutralized an OFAB-250 aerial bomb that landed in the middle of a private residential area in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.



Experts removed the bomb using special vehicles, after which it was transported out of the city and neutralized under the established procedure.



Kostiantynivka, which lies 10 kilometers from the front line, suffers from Russian shelling almost every day.

Photo: SES

MENAFN25042024000193011044ID1108141239

