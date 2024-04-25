Letter To Editor | LG Sahab Your Admin Has Failed Shalimar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also 'Traffic Chaos, Shanty Market': Has Srinagar Smart City Project Bypassed Shalimar Garden? Srinagar Smart City Project: HC Closes PIL On 'Traffic Congestion'



Dear Editor

Apropos news report “Traffic Chaos, Shanty Market- Has Srinagar Smart City Project Bypassed Shalimar Garden?” . It's a major disappointment to learn that Srinagar Smart City Project Ltd (SSCL) babus have abandoned Shalimar heritage garden and have no further plans to develop and beautify its surroundings. As nearby Nishat precinct and immediate surrounding areas look better after redevelopment I was certain SSCL has similar plans for Shalimar.

It was shocking to learn that SSCL has no plans to relocate rows of shanty looking shops opposite this aesthetically built garden. They are a slur and need either relocation or makeover. Open spaces around garden with less noise would have been a great tribute to builders of this magnificent garden.

Many would not believe that this world heritage site has no designated parking area for visitors. That too when there is ample open space between Shalimar and Foreshore on Shalimar Canal Road which could have been procured for a bigger parking lot by SDA etc thus giving visitors badly needed respite from current chaotic situation around the garden area.

The road ahead near Harwan-Telbal Crossing is always a traffic mess as market around old Chinar tree and Sumo stand just in middle has turned it a nightmare for motorists driving through the area.

Choke points need to be cleared and encroachments removed to facilitate smooth flow of traffic.

I appeal worthy LG Manoj Sinha who, I am sure, has crossed through the area on his way to Dachigam many times, to take cognisance of it and pull-up the SSL, LCMA and Traffic police for their negligence.

Dr Naima Iqbal

Dhar Bagh, Harwan