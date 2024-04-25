Srinagar Admin Issues Advisory In View Of Inclement Weather Forecast

The advisory has been issued in view of the inclement weather with forecast of rainfall/snow in (higher reaches) at many places with Thunder/Lightening hailstorm at isolated places from 26th-30th April by the Indian Meteorological department ([MD) Srinagar Station.

Further, the tourists, local Shikara Wallas, Sand Miners and Boat Crossing Points for travel at Dal Lake and River Jhelum and other water bodies shall not attempt to cross before verifying the condition and situation of these water bodies. The general public can contact Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Srinagar on +911942502254, and Police Control Room Srinagar on 9419411619/ 01942477567 for any information.

