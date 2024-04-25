Srinagar Admin Issues Advisory In View Of Inclement Weather Forecast

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The district administration Srinagar Thursday issued an advisory for the people of the district in general, and those residing on the Left and Right Banks of River Jhelum its tributaries and Nallahs in particular to refrain from venturing in and around these water bodies and limit their activities till the improvement of weather.
The advisory has been issued in view of the inclement weather with forecast of rainfall/snow in (higher reaches) at many places with Thunder/Lightening hailstorm at isolated places from 26th-30th April by the Indian Meteorological department ([MD) Srinagar Station.ADVERTISEMENT
Further, the tourists, local Shikara Wallas, Sand Miners and Boat Crossing Points for travel at Dal Lake and River Jhelum and other water bodies shall not attempt to cross before verifying the condition and situation of these water bodies. The general public can contact Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Srinagar on +911942502254, and Police Control Room Srinagar on 9419411619/ 01942477567 for any information.
