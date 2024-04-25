QSL Confident Of Hosting Successful Qatar Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stars League (QSL) organisers yesterday said the preparations for the Qatar Cup 2024 are in full swing, expressing confidence in delivering another successful edition of the prestigious tournament.

The tournament will feature top four clubs in 2023-2024 season Expo Stars League standings, with Al Sadd, Al Rayyan, Al Gharafa and Al Wakrah having already sealed their spots for the competition though the top four order is still to be determined.

The semi-finals would be held at the Khalifa International Stadium and Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on May 1 while the final would be played at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium on May 4.

“The QSL attaches great importance to this prestigious tournament through arrangements in co-operation with all parties concerned, partners and competing clubs, in order to organise it in a distinctive manner at the technical and organisational levels,” Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Communication at QSL Hassan Rabiah Al Kuwari told a press conference at Al Bidda Tower yesterday.

“We've begun the promotion, marketing and publicity campaigns for the tournament in addition to the Trophy Tour stops at the headquarters of sponsoring companies as per specific schedule. The tour will include visits to the clubs competing in the tournament and a number of different locations.”

Regarding match tickets, he confirmed that tickets for the semi-finals would be up for sale immediately after the end of final round of league championship on April 28 and there would be complete co-ordination with the clubs in view of the expected large crowd turnout.

The match programme also includes organisation of a number of different events and this is also a new opportunity for the fans to come to the stadiums and support their teams, in addition to win valuable prizes on the sidelines of the final match, the details of which will be announced later.

Director of Competitions Department at QSL Ahmed Salman Al Adsani said:“We emphasize that our preparations are continuing at all levels in order for the tournament to emerge in a distinguished manner and there is co-ordination with the clubs and all parties concerned.”

He pointed out that, as per the tournament rules, the first and fourth-placed teams and second and third-placed teams in the league would face off in the semi-finals. Inputs from QSL