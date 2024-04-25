China's sovereign wealth fund partners with Bahrain's Investcorp for USD1B investment fund in Middle East

(MENAFN) China's increasing involvement in the Middle East is evidenced by its sovereign wealth fund's collaboration with Bahrain's Investcorp to establish a USD1 billion investment fund. The Investcorp Golden Horizon fund aims to support companies in Saudi Arabia, the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, and China. Institutional and private investors from the GCC and China Investment Corp will anchor the fund.



Target companies for investment are expected to exhibit high growth potential across sectors such as consumer goods, healthcare, logistics, and business services. Bin Qi, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at CIC, highlighted the establishment of bilateral funds with leading financial institutions to foster industrial cooperation between China and other major economies worldwide. Collaborating with Investcorp aligns with this strategy, strengthening financial and industrial ties between China and GCC countries.



CIC's commitment coincides with the GCC's growing appeal to institutional investors due to its stable regulatory environment and pro-business policies, driven by regional economic diversification efforts and strategic privatization initiatives. Mohammed Al-Ardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp, expressed appreciation for CIC's support, citing it as validation of Investcorp's reputation and global platform. The partnership is seen as a foundation for future growth and collaboration.

