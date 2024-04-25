Hezbollah denies Israeli claim of killing half of its commanders in southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) Hezbollah refuted an assertion by Israel that it had eliminated half of the Iran-backed Lebanese group's commanders in southern Lebanon, dismissing the claim as unfounded. According to Hezbollah, only a small number of its members have been slain, contrary to Israel's assertion.



Tensions between Hezbollah and Israel have escalated, leading to near-daily exchanges of fire since October 7, following an unprecedented attack by Hezbollah's Palestinian ally Hamas on Israel. Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, claimed on Wednesday that half of Hezbollah's commanders in southern Lebanon had been eliminated during the months of cross-border violence stemming from the Israel-Hamas conflict.



However, a Hezbollah source, speaking anonymously, contested Gallant's statement, asserting that the number of slain Hezbollah members with significant responsibilities is minimal and can be counted on one hand. The source labeled Gallant's claim as baseless and aimed at boosting the morale of the Israeli army, which Hezbollah suggested was in a state of collapse.



Israel has frequently asserted that it has targeted and killed local Hezbollah commanders in precise strikes. However, Hezbollah has only acknowledged a few high-level members' deaths, characterizing the rest as fighters in its official statements.



As of October 8, following the Hamas attack on southern Israel, Lebanon has witnessed the deaths of at least 380 individuals, comprising 252 Hezbollah fighters and several civilians, based on a tally conducted by a French news agency.

