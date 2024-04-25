French Pres. Reviews France's Strategic Vision Of Europe

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, April 25 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel Macron reviewed on Thursday France's strategic vision for Europe's future, stressing that the future of his country and the future of Europe are inseparable.

This came in his speech at the French Paris-Sorbonne University for the second time in seven years, where he reviewed France's strategic vision for Europe.

He said that despite the continuous global challenges faced by the European continent, the European Union has made progress regarding sovereignty, an idea that emerged during recent crises.

Macron called on European countries to formulate a "credible" European defense strategy to face the turmoil the world is witnessing, and that he would call on all partners to boost European capacity in the field of cybersecurity and defense strategy with the aim of facing challenges in the region.

He pointed out the need to give priority to European suppliers in purchasing military equipment, calling for obtaining a European loan to finance this endeavor. (end)

