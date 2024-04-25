Ukrainian government halts passport issuance for overseas military-aged men

(MENAFN) Late Wednesday, Ukrayinska Pravda, an online Ukrainian newspaper, reported that the Ukrainian government has taken a significant step by suspending the issuance and renewal of passports for overseas men of military age. This decision, outlined in a government decree, affects male Ukrainian citizens aged 18 to 60 who are eligible for military service, restricting them from obtaining Ukrainian passports outside of Ukraine. The new regulations, effective until May 18, dictate that eligible individuals can only receive Ukrainian passports while physically present within the country's borders.



Importantly, these measures do not apply to Ukrainian men who are authorized to cross the Ukrainian border during periods of martial law. Previously, Ukrainian men were permitted to acquire identification documents from Ukrainian embassies or through the state-owned passport service of the Document of the State Migration Service.



This recent action aligns with broader efforts to strengthen military mobilization procedures in Ukraine. Earlier this month, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed legislation aimed at tightening military mobilization rules, introducing penalties for individuals who evade military service. These penalties include restrictions on access to consular services.



The decision to suspend passport issuance for overseas military-aged men underscores Ukraine's commitment to enhancing national security and bolstering its defense capabilities. With millions of Ukrainians residing in European Union countries, including a significant number of adult men, as reported by Eurostat, the government's measures aim to ensure that individuals eligible for military service fulfill their obligations to the nation.

MENAFN25042024000045015839ID1108138730