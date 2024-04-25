119 inmates escape from custodial center amid heavy rainfall in central Nigeria

(MENAFN) An official disclosed on Thursday that a total of 119 inmates managed to escape from a custodial center in central Nigeria amid severe damage caused by heavy rainfall the previous night. The incident occurred at the Suleja Custodial Center, located in the north-central state of Niger. Samson Duza, spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service in the central region, confirmed in a statement that ten of the escaped inmates had been apprehended and returned to custody.



This latest jailbreak adds to a series of similar incidents that Nigeria has experienced in recent years, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive reforms within the country's correctional system. The government has been prompted to initiate an audit of prison facilities nationwide in a concerted effort to identify and address vulnerabilities that contribute to such escapes.



The Suleja Custodial Center's breach highlights the challenges faced by Nigeria's correctional authorities in maintaining secure and effective detention facilities, particularly in the face of natural disasters such as heavy rains. Efforts to strengthen security measures and infrastructure resilience across all custodial centers are imperative to prevent future incidents and ensure the safety of both inmates and the surrounding communities.

