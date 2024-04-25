Bahraini Minister Of Foreign Affairs Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain HE Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani arrived Thursday morning in Doha on an official visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Doha International Airport by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.