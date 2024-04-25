West Bengal School Job Scam: 'BJP Has Purchased...,' Mamata Banerjee After Calcutta HC Cancels Recruitment Of Teachers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly criticized the recent ruling by the Calcutta High Court, declaring the entire panel of the 2016 School Service Commission teachers' recruitment null and void.

Banerjee asserted,“Not one vote for the BJP or CPM or Congress, not from teachers, not from any government worker.”In a scathing attack on the saffron party, the West Bengal CM accused it of influencing various institutions.

Also Read: 'Verdict illegal': Bengal CM to challenge Calcutta HC's order declaring 2016 SSC recruitment 'null and void'The Trinamool Congress chief added that the BJP has purchased the high court. \"They have bought the CBI. They have bought the NIA. They have bought the BSF. They have bought the CAPF. They have turned the colour of Doordarshan saffron -- they only talk about the BJP and Modi ka baat. Don't watch it. Boycott it,\" Banerjee said as quoted by NDTV, she said she still hopes for \"justice from the Supreme Court\".Also Read: 'Abhishek and I are unsafe': Mamata Banerjee as Suvendu Adhikari warns TMC about 'big explosion'Earlier, while referring to the Calcutta High Court's order, Banerjee alleged that the high court has become a 'tirthakendra' (pilgrimage site) of the BJP. During a public meeting in Ausgram, Birbhum district, Mamata Banerjee claimed that her government is unable to provide jobs to the state's youth due to court orders said, \"The BJP has no work except moving the high court against the state government... Criminals and people accused of murder are bailed out... I will not talk about judges but I have the right to talk about judgments. If there are faults, there should be scrutiny. But how were 26,000 jobs cancelled?”What did Calcutta HC's order say?The Calcutta High Court instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on April 22, to carry out additional investigations into the irregularities related to the 2016 selection process for school positions in West Bengal.

The court nullified the appointments of all teaching and non-teaching staff hired in 2016. It further ordered those appointed \"illegally\" to return their salaries within six weeks. Additionally, the high court decided to terminate the employment of 36,000 teaching and non-teaching staff members due to alleged irregularities.

Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the State Level Selection Test (SLST) in 2016 for 24,640 vacant posts. A total of 25,753 appointment letters were issued Kolkata, significant protests have already erupted in response to the court's decision to nullify all appointments. Protesters argue that while a few may have engaged in corruption, thousands of innocent teachers, along with their families and students, are bearing the brunt of the repercussions high court, in the meanwhile, also directed ED and the CBI to submit updated reports on their ongoing investigation into a purported primary school jobs scam in West Bengal, focusing on the recruitment of primary teachers who passed a Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies)

