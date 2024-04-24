200 Days Of Genocide: Israeli Forces Target Gaza Beaches As Warplanes Continue Bombing Areas

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /



Israeli gunboats targeted several beaches of Al-Zawaida, Deir Al-Balah, and Al-Nuseirat, while the areas north of the Gaza Strip saw a series of violent airstrikes, which resulted in the killing of a number of citizens, and injuring others, amidst destruction of homes and property.

Palestinian sources said that after 200 days of Israeli aggression, occupation warships bombed the beaches of the Al-Zawaida and Deir Al-Balah areas in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli gunboats also fired shells towards Nuseirat Beach in the central Gaza Strip.

The occupation artillery targeted north of Nuseirat camp in the center of the Gaza Strip, while warplanes raided Al-Thalatheni Street in the center of Gaza City.

The areas of northern Gaza and the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Strip, saw a series of violent raids by occupation aircraft as well.

The Israeli occupation forces Monday evening bombed several areas in the Gaza Strip. WAFA correspondent reported that the forces entered the town of Beit Hanoun, north of the Strip, from several directions amidst gunfire, while the Israeli artillery bombed the vicinity of the shelter centers on Zamo Street in the town.

He added that the occupation artillery targeted Al-Shaima Street in Beit Lahia, north of Gaza, while military vehicles and drones opened fire towards Al-Mughraqa and Al-Zahraa in the central Gaza Strip.

The Civil Defense Service in the Gaza Strip said in a statement that the number of bodies discovered had risen to 283, in a mass grave found on Saturday in Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Strip, from which the Israeli army withdrew after widespread violations.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip rose to 34,151, with 77,084 injuries, the majority of whom were children and women, since the start of the Israeli occupation aggression on October 7th.