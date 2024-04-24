Jamaica Recognizes The State Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) KINGSTON / PNN/



Foreign Minister of Jamaica Kamina Johnson Smith has confirmed the government og Jamaica's decision to officially recognize Palestine as a State.

With this move, Jamaica joins 140 other member states of the United Nations in advocating for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Minister Johnson Smith emphasized Jamaica's commitment to upholding the principles of the UN Charter, promoting mutual respect, peaceful co-existence, and the right to self-determination.

The decision comes amid prolonged concerns over the crisis in Gaza, with Jamaica advocating for an immediate ceasefire and increased access to humanitarian aid.

The government underscores its support for diplomatic dialogue as the key to resolving the conflict and ensuring the safety and sovereignty of all parties involved.

“The decision is aligned with Jamaica's strong commitment to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, which seek to engender mutual respect and peaceful co-existence among states, as well as the recognition of the right of people to self-determination,“ the country's ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.