Zoned Properties Inc. (ZDPY) Advancing Initiatives Through The Cannabis Sector

The cannabis industry supports communities through job creation, tax revenue generation, social equity programs, and community outreach initiatives

ZDPY focuses on seizing direct-to-consumer real estate opportunities in the regulated cannabis market while enabling businesses to support the communities where they operate

ZDPY's portfolio includes properties leased to licensed cannabis operators in Arizona, Illinois, and Michigan with 100% occupancy and a weighted average lease term of 10+ years ZDPY anticipates more than $2.5 million from its property investment portfolio in 2024

The cannabis industry supports the community through job creation, tax revenue generation for essential services, social equity programs, philanthropic efforts, and community outreach initiatives. Additionally, it stimulates economic growth by attracting investment and revitalizing properties, ultimately contributing to community development and enhanced infrastructure.

Zoned Properties (OTCQB: ZDPY) , a technology-driven property investment company, focuses on acquiring direct-to-consumer real estate opportunities in the regulated cannabis market while enabling...

