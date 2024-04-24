LS Polls: As Campaigning For Phase 2 Ends, BJP Mounts Pressure On Congress Over Pitroda Statement

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Several top leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to launch a scathing attack on senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda for making a statement on wealth redistribution and inheritance tax.

Pitroda, the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress who is also considered close to Rahul Gandhi, created a massive storm on Friday with his remarks on inheritance tax in America.

"Now, the Congress is saying there will be an inheritance tax on inheritance from parents... They will hit you with a higher tax rate till the time you are alive. And after that, they will impose an inheritance tax," PM Modi said while addressing a public rally in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur on the last day of campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 26.

In Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah said that with Pitroda's statement, the "true intentions" of the Congress have been laid bare, exposing the party's agenda.

He said the comments made by Pitroda have unveiled the appeasement politics of the Congress and, in essence, confirm the party's intention to confiscate the property of the majority and redistribute it among the minorities.

This "revelation", he said, underscores that the Congress never prioritised the empowerment of India's poor, Dalits, youth, tribals, and backward classes.

"The idea of 'survey' was initially introduced in the Congress manifesto. During his tenure as Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh stated that minorities have the primary claim on the country's resources. Such ideology has long been associated with the Congress legacy. Now, Sam Pitroda, drawing parallels with America, has advocated for discussions on wealth distribution and the implementation of inheritance tax," said Shah.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the statements made by Pitroda have categorically exposed the "nefarious design" of the Congress.

In Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Congress has "dangerous intentions", ones which have already "destroyed" the party.

"The Congress leadership should know that this is India and not America. Here parents and grandparents save their hard-earned money for future generations. Congress wants to snatch those properties and distribute them. India's culture, values, and traditions are different. The concept of family does not exist in America. Congress has dangerous intentions and such plans have destroyed the party. The people of India will not forgive the Congress for such disgusting thinking," he said.

Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, also said that after Sam Pitroda's statement, the Congress has been "completely exposed".

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla mentioned that Congress' devious ploy has been exposed by Pitroda.

"They want to grab 55 per cent of your land, savings, property, shop... 100 per cent political legacy transfer to Rahul Baba but your children should lose 55 per cent to vote bank! Congress, through Sam Pitroda, the closest aide of Gandhi-Vadra family, is essentially saying that 55 per cent of what you earn will be taken away on your death," said Poonawalla.