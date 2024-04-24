American form issues ‘Thermonator’ robot

(MENAFN) Ohio-based company Throwflame has introduced a groundbreaking innovation: the 'Thermonator' robot dog, equipped with a flamethrower mounted on its back. Priced at around USD10,000, this four-legged drone can be controlled through a first-person-view interface and boasts a battery life of up to one hour. The Thermonator's ARC flamethrower has an impressive range of 30 feet (10 meters), according to specifications released by the company.



Described as the "first-ever flamethrower-wielding robot dog," the Thermonator is based on the Unitree Go1 platform, a smaller and lighter version of Boston Dynamics' renowned 'Spot' robo-dog. Throwflame has made the Thermonator available for purchase, with a retail price of USD9,420 and free shipping to any United States state.



Throwflame emphasizes that flamethrowers are not federally regulated and are not classified as firearms by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). While only two states, California and Maryland, have restrictions on flamethrowers, the company advises buyers to ensure compliance with local laws. In its press release, Throwflame highlights its status as the oldest flamethrower manufacturer in the United States and emphasizes that its products are crafted with pride by military veterans.

