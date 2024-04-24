Leoli Introduces Their Facade Collection With 6Mm Slabs

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lioli, a company known for making beautiful porcelain tiles, is excited to announce its latest collection called the Facade Collection. This new collection features super thin slabs, only 6mm thick, perfect for decorating the outside of buildings.



Lioli's Facade Collection is all about making buildings look amazing. These thin slabs are designed to be both strong and flexible, so architects and designers can get really creative with how they use them. Plus, they're built to last a long time and are easy to take care of.



"We're really proud of our new Facade Collection," It's a great way to make buildings look fantastic while also being good for the environment."



Lioli is a company that's all about making great tiles for buildings. With their new Facade Collection, they're taking things to the next level and making buildings look better than ever.



