Media reports previous Obama aide accused with crimes against kids

(MENAFN) A former White House aide, Rahamim ‘Rami’ Shy, who previously advised President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on counterterrorism strategies, has been charged with child sex crimes in the United Kingdom. The 46-year-old New Jersey resident was arraigned in Luton Crown Court, near London, where he faces allegations of possessing indecent images of children and arranging the commission of a child sexual offense, as reported by local media outlets. Shy was arrested in late February and has since been detained at HMP Bedford pending further court proceedings.



Although Shy has not yet entered a plea, he is scheduled for another court appearance in June, with his trial set to commence in August, according to reports from the Daily Mail. During his tenure in the Obama administration, Shy held various roles, including coordinating efforts to combat Taliban and Al-Qaeda terrorists as a senior adviser in the United States Treasury Department from 2008 to 2014. He was also involved in disrupting terrorist financing and assisting in the imposition of sanctions on adversarial governments, while providing counsel to Pentagon chiefs of staff.



Shy's professional background also reportedly included advising the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in Afghanistan. He studied at Columbia University in New York and was most recently associated with United States banking giant Citigroup, although his LinkedIn page, which has since been deleted, indicated his departure from the company. A spokesperson for Citigroup confirmed that Shy is no longer employed by the institution.



The allegations against Shy have raised significant concerns and cast a shadow over his previous positions of authority within the United States government. As legal proceedings unfold, the case underscores the importance of accountability and scrutiny in cases involving individuals entrusted with public responsibilities.

