UDC Showcases Premium Real Estate Portfolio At IREX

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, concluded its participation as Lead Partners at the International Real Estate Expo (IREX) 2024, held in Mumbai on April 19 and 20. IREX Mumbai stands as India's leading showcase of international real estate and immigration programs, providing a platform for high-net-worth individuals and investors to explore global investment opportunities.

For the second consecutive year, UDC presented its exciting portfolio of properties at The Pearl and Gewan Islands during the IREX Mumbai exhibition. This participation marked another significant step in UDC's strategic engagement with the vibrant Indian market and its objective to attract foreign investments into Qatar's thriving real estate sector.

UDC's partnership with Commercial Bank, its financing partner, allows foreign non-resident investors seamless access to real estate investment in Qatar. This collaboration provides attractive financing solutions that complement UDC's premium residential developments, offering high returns and Qatari residency benefits to foreign investors.

During the expo, UDC showcased its flagship projects, including developments at The Pearl Island and Crystal Residence at Gewan Island. These projects represent some of the most sought-after residential destinations in Qatar, highlighting the luxury and quality synonymous with UDC's developments.

IREX Mumbai attracted over 1000 visitors, providing an ideal platform for UDC to engage with potential investors and showcase Qatar's inviting residency scheme linked with property ownership. UDC's presence at the event emphasized the eligibility criteria for Qatari residency and the associated benefits, further enhancing awareness among Indian investors.

UDC's ongoing strategic engagements in global events, including its recent participation in the International Immigration & Property Expo 2024 in Hong Kong and MIPIM in Cannes, reflect its commitment to attracting foreign investments and delivering premium real estate developments in Qatar.