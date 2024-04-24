Al Sadd Aim To Seal ESL Title With Victory Over Al Shamal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain |The Peninsula

Doha: Al Sadd are looking to clinch the record-extending 17th title when they will take on Al Shamal at Al Bayt Stadium in the penultimate round of the Expo Stars League (ESL) today.

All the sides will be in action simultaneously in the crucial round, which will play an important role in determining the top four order and the teams to be relegated.

The Wolves, who are five points clear of Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa – both on 41 points – are not willing to take the title race down to the wire and want to seize their triumph against Al Shamal.

“Our goal is to win and get the three points to officially win the League title,” Al Sadd coach Wesam Rizik said yesterday.

“There is no pressure on us as a team. We will play the Al Shamal match like any other match,” he added.

Placed eighth with 22 points, Al Shamal, who are in a safe zone, are looking to spoil Al Sadd's party.

Rodrigo Tabata (centre) during Al Rayyan's training session ahead of Al Ahli match.

“Although we have guaranteed ourselves a place in next season's top flight, we are still looking for the largest possible number of points in the two matches remaining for us in order to be in the best possible ranking,” said Al Shamal coach Poya Asbaghi.

Al Rayyan, who will host Al Ahli at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, are also hoping to clinch three points from the game to keep an outside chance of winning the top flight.“The top four has already been decided, and the competition for the title remains. This stage will determine the champions of this competition. There is a great competition to obtain the title,” said Al Rayyan coach Leonardo Jardim.

Al Ahli are in ninth place with 20 points – one ahead of Qatar SC and six clear of relegation-threatened Al Markhiya and Muaither.

Muaither and Qatar SC will square off at Grand Hamad Stadium while Al Markhiya face Al Arabi, who are two points behind defending champions Al Duhail with 26 points as they battle to earn fifth place.

Umm Salal (24 points) are also in contention for a fifth finish as they meet Al Duhail at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium.

In another tasty clash, Al Wakrah and Al Gharafa will face off at Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium. Al Wakrah, who have guaranteed at least a fourth place with 38 points, are looking for a best possible finish.

“We have six points available in the league championship and we will strive to obtain them to improve our position in the top four. We will also compete in the Qatar Cup and Amir Cup, and we will strive to compete in them with full force,” said Al Wakrah coach Ali Rahma Al Marri.

Al Gharafa coach Pedro Martins said:“Competition for the league title is still mathematically valid despite the difficulty of the task and, unlike the title, competition for the rest of the top-four positions will continue in the next two rounds.”