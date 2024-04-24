Alokozai Wants Taxes On Agro Products To Go

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): A senior Afghan business leader has called for the elimination of tariffs and taxes on agricultural products by Kabul and Islamabad to boost bilateral trade.

Khan Jan Alokozai, a member of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) and co-chairman of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), issued the call on Tuesday.

At the head of an Afghan delegation, Alokozai is currently in Pakistan, Alokozai commended the role of FPCCI and ACCI in fostering bilateral trade.

The delegation met Zaki Aijaz, regional chairman and vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), in Lahore yesterday.

Aijaz underlined the potential for increased trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.“Trade relations with neighbouring countries are essential, and it is very important to have a banking channel to promote bilateral trade.”

He also stressed the need for measures to eliminate the scourge of smuggling, which he called detrimental to the domestic economy.

For his part, Alokozai said:“Pakistan is second home to us; our culture and language are one.” He expressed willingness to boost trade with Pakistan.

He noted 70 percent of trade between the two countries was conducted through Lahore, from where pharmaceuticals, rice, auto parts, and other items are exported to Afghanistan.

The delegation urged Pakistani entrepreneurs to invest in Afghanistan's mining and other sectors with ownership rights.

