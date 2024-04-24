Azerbaijani Top FM Exchanges Ideas With A Number Of People In Czech Republic

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Within the framework of the official visit of the AzerbaijaniForeign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to the Czech Republic, in theround table meeting moderated by the national security adviser ofthis country Tomas Pojar, the former ambassador of Turkiye to theCzech Republic Egemen Bağış and the first counselor of the embassyBanu Malaman, the ambassador of Azerbaijan in Prague Adish Mammadovand other guests exchanged views, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish embassy in the Czech Republic.

Bağış conveyed the greetings of Turkish Foreign Minister HakanFida to C. Bayramova. Taking the floor at the meeting, he onceagain congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Garabaghvictory within the framework of the slogan "one nation, two states"and emphasized Turkiye's support to Azerbaijan.