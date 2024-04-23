Official Spokesperson For Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Reaffirmed Qatar's Commitment To Sparing Children From Ravages Of War

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammad Al Ansari reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to sparing children from the horrors of war, regardless of their religious or ethnic backgrounds, emphasizing the necessity for the international community to consider the situation in Gaza from this perspective.

During the Foreign Ministry's weekly media briefing, Dr. Al Ansari highlighted that the number of children dying in Gaza exceeds that of any conflict in past decades. He stressed their need for international cooperation to understand the suffering resulting from this prolonged conflict and the daily tragedies they endure, adding that there is a generation of orphans suffering from the consequences of this war and they must be cared for and spared the scourge of this humanitarian catastrophe and its aftermath.

He pointed out a prevailing sense of frustration, not only among mediators but also across the international community, due to the failure to reach an agreement during Ramadan or Eid Al Fitr to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian brethren.

He explained that Qatar is currently reassessing this phase of mediation efforts and has expressed displeasure on several occasions regarding continuous and fabricated attacks on mediators, especially Doha, despite its commitment to play a significant role in achieving a positive outcome that halts the war machine.

He highlighted Qatar's success in brokering a 7-day ceasefire, during which prisoners were exchanged between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.

The spokesperson reiterated that Qatari diplomatic efforts continue through Gulf, Arab, and United Nations platforms, pointing out that Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani will meet the Greek Foreign Minister on Wednesday.

He added that HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs will meet with the Armenian Foreign Minister on Sunday and will lead the Qatari delegation participating in the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development, scheduled to take place in the Saudi capital, Riyadh on the same day.

Dr. Al Ansari added that Qatar will host the third edition of the Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with the countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan on Monday, where His Excellency will deliver the opening speech, in addition His Excellency will meet with Transitional President of Chad HE Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno on the same day.

He emphasized that all these diplomatic activities and ongoing efforts aim to de-escalate tensions in the region and end the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

He said that Qatar is currently undertaking general foreign policy initiatives and specifically mediating in the Gaza conflict, aiming for tangible outcomes from this mediation to successfully de-escalate tensions. He added that Qatar is also studying the seriousness of all parties involved, whether conflicting or supportive, to halt this war.

Dr. Al Ansari expressed dismay, during the weekly media briefing organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at statements made by Israeli officials and ministers regarding Qatar's role in the negotiations, affirming that they are fabricating lies for electoral purposes in their country.

He called for the cessation of these statements, which distort reality and do not reflect commitment and seriousness in reaching a peaceful agreement and ending the conflict. He pointed out Qatar's mediation efforts that have yielded positive results on numerous occasions, leading to the return of over 109 individuals to their families and halting the war multiple times.

Regarding the possibility of a military operation in Rafah, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that any Israeli attack under the current situation in Rafah is entirely unacceptable amidst the severe humanitarian crisis resulting from nearly daily targeting of Palestinians confined and besieged within only 10 percent of the Gaza Strip's area.

He explained that the situation in Rafah is unsafe due to limited attacks resulting in dozens of martyrs daily, a consequence of this unjustifiable violation of all rules of engagement.

He stressed the importance of halting the anticipated attack on Rafah and compelling the Israeli side to adhere to the decisions of the International Court of Justice, the United Nations General Assembly, and the Security Council.

He stressed the importance of ceasing of hostile practices and ending the war in general, adding that the anticipated attack would negatively-impact all efforts aimed at de-escalation.

He highlighted the catastrophic situation within Gaza, where there is a famine ensuing just meters away from aid that does not enter the sector, an unprecedented health crisis, and mass graves of martyrs showing signs of torture, stressing that the situation could not tolerate further escalation.

Dr. Al Ansari affirmed Qatar's ongoing humanitarian commitment, with continuous airlifts and aid efforts, and diplomatic endeavors through the Gulf, Arab, and United Nations platforms.

He highlighted the arrival of 20 Russian and Ukrainian families, including 37 children, in Doha under a comprehensive program aimed at providing healthcare and comprehensive support to these families and their children, as part of Qatar's ongoing mediation efforts to reunite families displaced by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Doha will host these families from Apr. 18 to 27.