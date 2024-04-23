Zelensky Discusses Joint Projects To Restore Ukraine With Danish Minister Of Enterprise

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Minister of Enterprise Morten Bedskou discussed joint projects to restore Ukraine and its energy sector, which has been destroyed by Russian strikes.

Zelensky said this in an evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today I had the opportunity to thank Denmark - the Danish Minister of Enterprise paid a visit to Ukraine," he said.

According to the head of state, he and Bedskou discussed, in particular, Danish patronage of Mykolaiv region, as well as joint projects "that have already begun to be implemented and are still planned."

The politicians also discussed joint work to restore Ukraine's energy sector, which has been destroyed by Russian strikes.

allocating EUR 420M for Ukraine's reconstruction, renewable energ

"A fruitful visit. Thank you for the additional support of 380 million euros," Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine and Denmark signed a Memorandum of Understanding on long-term cooperation and reconstruction of Ukraine . This document provides for the Danish government to allocate about EUR 40 million to support the private sector involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine, as well as EUR 380 million to support critical infrastructure using renewable energy.

