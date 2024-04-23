Perbacco, The Lodhi, Collaborates With Sopo Goa For A Unique Pop-Up Dining Experience

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 2024: Perbacco at The Lodhi, renowned for its culinary innovation and unparalleled dining experiences, is thrilled to announce an exclusive collaboration with Sopo Goa, a haven of Burmese gastronomy and artistic flair, for an upcoming pop-up dining event from 26th-28th of April. This collaboration promises to transport guests on a culinary journey where the rich tapestry of Burmese cuisine seamlessly intertwines with contemporary Italian finesse, all within an ambience brimming with creativity and passion.



At the heart of Sopo Goa lies a passionate vision brought to life by its spirited owners Siddharth Kerkar, Vipin Raman and Bonita Mascarenhas. Sopo, translating to "Lazy Bench" in native Konkani, is more than just a restaurant; it's a testament to years of culinary expertise, artistic expression, and a deep-rooted love for hospitality.



Talking about the pop-up, Chef Vijay Thapliyal, the Executive Chef at The Lodhi says â€œIn the gastronomic masterpiece we craft at Perbacco, we curate a symphony of flavours that breaks free from constraints, embracing the rich tapestry of Burmese culinary heritage within the confines of an Italian haven. Here, amidst the fusion of cultures, we invite diners on a journey that transcends borders, honouring the boundless diversity of tastes that define our culinary ethosâ€.



Prepare to tantalize your taste buds with a curated menu that captures the essence of Burmese cuisine. Starting from the authentic flavours of Pickled Tealeaf Thoke, Raw Mango Thoke and Tender Coconut Avocado Thoke, guests are welcomed for a culinary odyssey. The small plate options include Shan Tofu and Kachin Aubergine in the vegetarian options along with Grilled Asian Seabass and Over Roasted Chicken along with many others in the non-vegetarian options. Each dish is a masterpiece crafted to delight the senses with delicacies such as Burmese Curry, Mango Curry, Ohn-no-Khowsuey, Coconut Cream, lemongrass & kaffir lime Soup and Burmese Fried Rice along with Noodles in Black Sesame Powder.



Complementing the culinary delights, Sopo presents a selection of craft cocktails designed to elevate diners' experiences. Guests can indulge in signature creations like Delayed Orgasm, Now You See Me, and Better Call Sid, each meticulously crafted to tantalize their taste buds and ignite their senses.



Under the guidance of Chef Yong Khum, a Burmese culinary virtuoso with over a decade of experience in Asian cuisine, Sopo promises an authentic and character-filled dining adventure. Chef Yong Khum's dedication to showcasing the flavours of his homeland ensures that every dish served at Sopo tells a story of authenticity, creativity, and passion.



â€œWeaving culinary fantasies and harmonising an array of flavours with unparalleled skill, we infuse Perbaccoâ€TMs table with the very essence of Burmese cuisine. Each dish emerges as a narrative, every flavour a cherished memoir, inviting diners to embark on an unforgettable voyage with every tantalising biteâ€ says Chef Yong Khum from Sopo Goa.



Experience the fusion of Burmese flavours and Italian finesse at the Perbacco x Sopo Goa pop-up. Immerse yourself in a world where art, culture, and culinary craftsmanship converge to create an unforgettable dining experience. Whether you're a culinary enthusiast, an art aficionado or simply someone who appreciates good food and great company, this event promises to be an evening to remember.





About The Lodhi, New Delhi



An urban oasis centrally located in New Delhi, The Lodhi is spread across nearly seven acres on Lodi Road near the Lodi Gardens, an extensive parkland with historic tombs dating back to the 15th century. A member of The Leading Hotels of The World, The Lodhi has been recognized as the Best Luxury Hotel in the Country in Travel+Leisure Indiaâ€TMs Best Awards 2022, 2021, and 2020 and voted amongst Indiaâ€TMs Top Hotels in the CondÃ© Nast Traveler US Readersâ€TM Choice Awards 2022, 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2017. The hotel offers some of the largest rooms and suites in the city, with most categories featuring private plunge pools and balconies. The hotelâ€TMs dining scene is considered amongst the finest, offering eclectic options ranging from local specialities to international delicacies, which includes the renowned â€ ̃Indian Accent'. These restaurants and lounges are a popular social epicentre for residents and guests alike, providing the perfect setting for special occasions and meetings. Additionally, The Lodhi offers a world-class spa with Hammam, a stylist-curated salon, a state-of-the-art gym, a 50-meter lap pool, three tennis courts, and two squash courts with personal fitness trainers available for assistance. The hotelâ€TMs world-accredited Les Clefs dâ€TMOr Concierges can create tailored experiences in and around Delhi.



