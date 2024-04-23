Jordan, Lebanon Talk Tourism Cooperation

On Tuesday, Aqaba, April 23 (Petra) -- The Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Nayef Fayez, discussed cooperation with Lebanese delegates to enhance tourism and increase the number of tourists coming to Jordan and Aqaba.Fayez talked about ASEZA's efforts to attract Lebanese tourism, noting the facilities and procedures provided by the Authority to travellers to enjoy the "unique" tourism in Aqaba, Wadi Rum and Petra.

