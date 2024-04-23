Fire At Bandhwari Landfill Site Raises Concerns; No Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 23 (IANS) A fire broke out at the Bandhwari landfill site about 20 km from here on Monday evening which is yet to be doused completely.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident, a fire department official said.

While the exact cause of the fire is known yet, fire tenders have been rushed to the site, officials said on Tuesday.

According to fire officials, the incident took place at around 5 p.m. on Monday in the Bandhwari landfill area. The fire is suspected to have started due to a build-up of methane, a flammable gas, at the landfill site due to the decomposition of solid municipal waste. The fire also spread due to polythene and other plastic waste in the landfill.

“A fire broke out at the top of the landfill due to which it is taking time to douse the flames. Several fire tenders from Gurugram and Faridabad fire stations were pressed into action. Also, around 40 fire personnel were present at the spot to control the blaze. It took firefighters more than 22 hours to control the flames,” Manoj Kadyan, a fire official, told IANS.

"Every effort is being made to douse the fire fully," Kadyan added.

In 2013, a major fire made the Bandhwari waste management defunct for some time, before its operational municipal bodies in Gurugram and Faridabad continued to dump over 1,000 tonnes of untreated garbage at the site every day.