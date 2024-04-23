(MENAFN- Baystreet) This is Why Gold Could Rally All the Way to $3,000

JetBlue Outlook Drops, Share Prices With itWalmart Division Announces Payment PlanUnited Parcel Service Posts Mixed Earnings As Demand SoftensPepsiCo Earnings Beat Forecasts As International Sales Grow Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Wave Life Gains on Progress Report

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) shares moved steadily northward Tuesday, as the clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today provided an update on its best-in-class small interfering RNA (siRNA) and RNA editing platform capabilities.

As part of Wave's ongoing collaboration with GSK, GSK has selected its first two programs to advance to development candidates following achievement of target validation. These programs utilize Wave's next generation GalNAc-siRNA format and are in hepatology. GSK will provide an aggregate initiation payment of $12 million to Wave for these two oligonucleotide programs. Under the agreement, GSK can advance up to eight programs leveraging Wave's PRISMTM platform and multiple RNA-targeting modalities (RNA editing, splicing, siRNA, and antisense) with target validation work ongoing across multiple therapy areas.

“We've reached an exciting point in our research collaboration, as selection of GSK's first two programs signals the next phase of our work together to bring transformative RNA medicines to patients,” said CEO Paul Bolno.“The fact that both programs use our next generation siRNA format also speaks to its growing potential within our broader toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities. Beyond these programs, our collaboration is focusing on all Wave modalities, including RNA editing. We expect additional opportunities for payments related to our collaboration in 2024 and beyond.”

WVE shares jumped 20 cents, or 4.1%, or to $5.04.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks