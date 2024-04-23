Air China to launch 4 new international routes, expanding global network

(MENAFN) Air China, the national flag carrier, unveiled plans to reintroduce and inaugurate four international routes, signaling a significant step towards expanding its global network. These operations are slated to commence from April 28, marking a strategic move to enhance international connectivity and facilitate global travel.



Among the routes set for resumption are the Beijing-Madrid-Sao Paulo and Beijing-Madrid-Havana routes. In addition, Air China is introducing two new routes: Beijing-Riyadh and Beijing-Dhaka, aimed at further diversifying its international route portfolio.



The resumption of the Beijing-Madrid-Sao Paulo route is scheduled to commence on Sunday, with the airline offering two round-trip flights per week. Similarly, the Beijing-Madrid-Havana route is slated to resume on May 17, also operating two round-trip flights per week.



Furthermore, Air China is poised to inaugurate the Beijing-Riyadh route on May 6, facilitating three round-trip flights per week. Subsequently, the Beijing-Dhaka route is anticipated to commence operations in June, boasting four round-trip flights per week.



With the introduction and resumption of these international routes, Air China's extensive route network will encompass a total of 452 routes, including 112 international and regional routes. This expansion underscores the airline's commitment to providing comprehensive connectivity and enhancing its global presence, thereby catering to the evolving travel needs of passengers worldwide.

