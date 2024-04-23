(MENAFN- Baystreet) TSX Boasts Respectable Gains

Slightly Higher Open in Store for TSX Tuesday TC, Rogers in Focus Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday as declines in commodity prices were countered by optimistic investor sentiment tracking a recovery on Wall Street.The TSX Composite hiked 64.59 points to conclude Monday at 21,871.96.June futures nicked up 0.1% Tuesday.The Canadian dollar hesitated 0.04 cents to 72.94 cents U.S.Canadian earnings will also be featured with First Quantum Minerals, Rogers Communications and Imperial Oil among other giants set to report their figures throughout the week.In corporate news, TC Energy said its NGTL gas pipeline system in Alberta resumed normal operations after a rupture last week prompted the company to reduce pressure on a segment of the line.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange dropped 0.96 points Monday to 566.06.ON WALLSTREETIn corporate news, TC Energy said its NGTL gas pipeline system in Alberta resumed normal operations after a rupture last week prompted the company to reduce pressure on a segment of the line.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 95 points, or 0.3%, to 38,562.Futures for the S&P 500 surged 17.75 points, or 0.4%, to 5,965.25Futures for the NASDAQ Composite jumped 72.25 points, or 0.4%, to 17,422.UPS shares were up 1.5% in premarket trading after the delivery giant posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. PepsiCo, meanwhile, dipped 0.5% despite reporting better-than-expected earnings. GE Aerospace also reported an earnings beat.Those moves come after an upbeat session on Wall Street. Investors bought the dip in tech stocks after a recent sell-off in key names such as Nvidia, which had been dinged recently amid fears of higher inflation and the prospect of elevated interest rates.Tesla is slated to report earnings after the bell, followed by Meta Platforms on Wednesday afternoon. Google-parent company Alphabet and Microsoft round out the technology-heavy earnings week on Thursday.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 moved ahead 0.3% Tuesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng sprang up 1.9%.Oil prices faded 38 cents to $81.52 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices dumped $32.20 to $2,314.20 U.S. an ounce.

