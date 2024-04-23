ECB plans on requiring UniCredit to limit its business in Russia

(MENAFN) Reports from Reuters indicate that the European Central Bank (ECB) is contemplating imposing limitations on UniCredit, Italy's second-largest bank, regarding its business activities in Russia. Citing sources familiar with the discussions, Reuters revealed that the ECB's demands for UniCredit are reminiscent of similar directives previously issued to Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International, the largest Western financial institution operating in Russia.



Despite the imposition of Western sanctions on Moscow amid the Ukraine conflict, UniCredit has maintained its operations in Russia, distinguishing itself as one of the few foreign lenders to do so. The ECB's proposed measures, reportedly aimed at curtailing UniCredit's presence in Russia, come as part of broader regulatory efforts to address the implications of operating in a sanctioned environment.



Sources indicate that the ECB intends to issue a legally binding request to UniCredit, urging the bank to scale back its activities in Russia. This request is viewed as a precursor to potential penalties, including fines, should UniCredit fail to comply with the ECB's directives. It is noted that a formal warning from the ECB would provide UniCredit with a final opportunity to rectify its operations before facing enforcement procedures and sanctions.



Recent statements from Raiffeisen Bank International suggest a growing regulatory scrutiny on European banks operating in Russia. The ECB's pressure on Raiffeisen to reduce loans and international payments originating from Russia underscores the increasing regulatory challenges faced by financial institutions with significant exposure to the Russian market.



In addition to ECB scrutiny, both Raiffeisen and UniCredit have reportedly drawn attention from financial authorities in the United States. Operating in Russia for over three decades, these European banks find themselves navigating a complex regulatory landscape amid heightened geopolitical tensions and economic sanctions.



As regulatory pressure mounts, UniCredit and other European banks operating in Russia must navigate carefully to address compliance concerns while balancing their business interests in the region. The ECB's proposed measures underscore the evolving regulatory environment shaping the operations of international banks in sanctioned jurisdictions.

MENAFN23042024000045015687ID1108127579