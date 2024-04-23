Inter Milan clinches Serie A title with 5 matches left after win against AC Milan

(MENAFN) Inter Milan clinched the Serie A title for the 2023/2024 season in a thrilling showdown against their arch-rivals AC Milan on Monday, securing the coveted trophy with five games remaining in the season. The highly anticipated match unfolded at the iconic San Siro Stadium, setting the stage for a memorable clash between the two powerhouse clubs.



The Nerazzurri seized control early in the game, breaking the deadlock in the 18th minute when Francesco Acerbi soared above the opposition's defense to score a powerful header. The electrifying atmosphere intensified as Inter Milan extended their lead in the second half, with Marcus Thuram showcasing his finesse with a sublime finish from outside the box in the 49th minute.



However, AC Milan refused to concede defeat easily and mounted a spirited comeback, narrowing the deficit to just one goal with a well-timed header from Fikayo Tomori in the 80th minute. Despite their late resurgence, Inter Milan held firm to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory, sparking jubilant celebrations among players and fans alike.



The thrilling encounter was not without its moments of drama, as tensions escalated in stoppage time, leading to heated confrontations between players from both sides. In the ensuing chaos, Denzel Dumfries of Inter Milan and Theo Hernandez and Davide Calabria of AC Milan were all shown red cards for their involvement in the altercation, adding a dramatic twist to an already exhilarating match.



With their commanding win on match-day 33, Inter Milan amassed an impressive total of 86 points, courtesy of 27 victories and just one defeat throughout the season. This historic triumph marked Inter Milan's 20th Serie A title, propelling them ahead of their perennial rival AC Milan, who have claimed the trophy on 19 occasions.

MENAFN23042024000045015839ID1108127022