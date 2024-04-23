Man Injured In Mykolaiv Region Due To Fall Of Downed Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was injured in Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, as a result of the crash of a downed Shahed drone.

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"It has now become known about one injured man as a result of the downed Shahed drone in Ochakiv. He is being provided with all the necessary medical care," Kim said.

As reported, on the night of April 23, Air Defense Forces in the Mykolaiv region destroyed four Shahed 131/136 unmanned aerial vehicles.

During the combat operations of the Air Defense Forces, the wreckage of the downed drone damaged the commercial infrastructure. A trade pavilion caught fire and was quickly extinguished by firefighters.