Climate, Demography And A New Green Generation


4/23/2024

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Climate and demography are becoming two of the most interconnected issues in the 21st century. And citizens across the world are more concerned about climate issues than ever .

At the same time, the world population continues to grow rapidly, home to eight billion people in 2022, compared to just one billion in 1800 .

It is well known that human activities negatively affect climate dynamics, and according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the situation will continue to worsen in the coming years.

With this deep connection between human population and climate, we must better understand the linkages between rising population growth and climate change.

Decreasing infant mortality and extreme poverty rates, increasing life expectancy, as well as urbanization have contributed to the growing human population . In turn, this has led to the increased consumption of resources, many of which are finite.

Moreover, humans are now consuming more and more resources for their well-being, a phenomenon that has taken on a whole new dimension with globalization since 1990.

