Return & Rebuild Homeland, Yaqoob Urges Expats

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid has promised all existing problems will be addressed and asked Afghans living abroad to return to the country and take part in its reconstruction.

He issued the call at a meeting with a delegation of Afghan scholars and culturists living in in European countries, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The ministry said the visiting delegation shared suggestions regarding good governance.

They also closely saw the ground realties and praised achievements of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in ensuring security.

Yaqoob called Afghanistan shared home to all Afghans and assured the existing problems would be addressed soon.

He asked the Afghans living abroad to return to their homeland and take part in development and reconstruction of Afghanistan.

The 12-member delegation has held talks with a number of IEA officials over the past few days.

The delegation called for lifting restrictions on girls' education and women's employment in meetings with caretaker government officials.

