ISL 2023-24 Preview: Odisha FC Face Mohun Bagan SG In High-Voltage Semi-Final; Recent Form, Key Players & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to clash at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar for the first leg of their semi-final encounter in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Tuesday, April 23, at 7:30 pm IST.

Recent Form:

The Mariners secured their spot in the last four by clinching the ISL 2023-24 Championship title, topping the points table at the conclusion of the league stages. Meanwhile, Odisha FC advanced to the semi-finals after defeating Kerala Blasters FC in the playoffs.

These teams have faced each other multiple times this season in both the ISL and the AFC Cup group stage.

Odisha FC will draw confidence from their recent home victory against the Yellow Army and will aim for a similar result in this encounter. Similarly, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will enter the match with high spirits following their victory over Mumbai City FC in the title-deciding clash at the Salt Lake Stadium last week. They will be eager to face Odisha FC, a team they have historically dominated in the ISL.

Overall Form:

While Odisha FC spent much of the season competing for a top-two finish, they entered the playoffs after a period of inconsistent results, securing the fourth spot in the standings with 39 points.

In contrast, the Mariners ended the season with a strong surge, winning four out of their last five matches and overtaking Mumbai City FC to claim the ISL 2023-24 League title in a commanding manner at their home ground on the final day of the league stage.

What's at stake?

Odisha FC

Odisha FC faces a significant challenge against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, having never secured a victory in their nine encounters in the ISL. Despite drawing five matches, they have suffered four losses against their opponents.

Sergio Lobera has established a formidable record at the Kalinga Stadium, remaining undefeated in all 12 matches at home this season. Only Bengaluru FC has a longer streak of consecutive home matches without a loss (19 matches from January 2018 to November 2019).

However, Odisha FC demonstrated their capability by defeating Mohun Bagan Super Giant 5-2 in their AFC Cup fixture earlier this season, indicating their potential to overcome their formidable opponents. Lobera will be determined to secure at least a slight goal advantage before the pivotal second leg in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Mohun Bagan Super Giant boasts an impressive run of form both at home and on the road, winning their last four away matches and conceding only twice away from home throughout the season.

They have maintained an unbeaten record in their last five playoff games, showcasing their defensive solidity with four clean sheets in these matches.

Their strength lies in their ability to outperform opponents in aerial duels, winning 57.05% of such contests, the highest rate in the ISL 2023-24 season. While Odisha FC has Mourtada Fall to bolster their defense against aerial threats, they must remain vigilant against all facets of Mohun Bagan Super Giant's game.

With 47 goals scored in 22 league matches, Mohun Bagan Super Giant possesses an attacking prowess that keeps them competitive throughout the match, ensuring they remain a threat in all phases of play.

Key Players to Watch Out For:

Isak Vanlalruatfela (Odisha FC):

Isak Vanlalruatfela showcased his match-winning abilities by securing the decisive goal against Kerala Blasters FC in the knockouts. Enjoying a breakout season, he has contributed significantly with four goals and three assists in 22 appearances.

With an average of 26 passes per game at 75% accuracy, Isak has demonstrated his playmaking prowess by making 11 key passes and creating 14 goal-scoring opportunities. He has also completed 30 successful dribbles.

Defensively, Isak has been active with eight interceptions, 10 clearances, and winning 14 aerial duels. His 95 recoveries and 96 duels won underline his all-around impact, and he will be eager to deliver another influential performance in the upcoming match.

Liston Colaco (Mohun Bagan Super Giant):

Liston Colaco announced his presence with a spectacular opening goal in Mohun Bagan Super Giant's recent victory against Mumbai City FC. The dynamic attacker has contributed four goals and four assists in 16 appearances this season.

Colaco has been a threat in the opposition box, registering 44 touches and creating 14 goal-scoring chances. He has also displayed his dribbling ability with 15 successful dribbles.

With an average of 26 passes per game at 77% accuracy, Colaco has been involved in build-up play while also contributing defensively with 78 duels won and 82 recoveries.

His goal conversion rate of 13.79% highlights his clinical finishing, posing a significant challenge to the Odisha FC defense. Liston Colaco is expected to be a major threat in the upcoming encounter.

Head-to-Head

Played – 9

Odisha FC – 0

Mohun Bagan Super Giant – 4

Draws – 5

“They have a very good team. We also have a very good team and we are unbeaten at Kalinga. We want to continue that momentum at home and also, we competed very well against them in the four previous matches,” Odisha FC Head Coach Sergio Lobera mentioned before the match.

Meanwhile,

Mohun Bagan Super Giant assistant coach Manuel Perez said, "We have our entire squad available to play this match. It's very difficult to have all the players available in the last few matches, it's usually not possible over a long period of time."

Where to watch LIVE

Fans nationwide can tune in to the action in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Malayalam. Linear channels such as Sports18 Khel (Hindi), Sports18 1 HD (English), Sports18 3 SD (English, Hindi, Malayalam, and Bengali), VH1 SD & HD (English), Surya Movies (Malayalam), News 18 Kerala (Malayalam – select matches), and DD Bangla (Bengali) will broadcast the matches.

Where to watch ONLINE

Additionally, fans can stream the action live for free on JioCinema, the go-to platform for Indian football. Moreover, through FSDL's collaboration with OneFootball, live streams and highlights of all matches from the upcoming 2023-24 season will be accessible across over 190 countries.