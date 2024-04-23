Media states that Israel`s next step is unknown

(MENAFN) As tensions escalate in the aftermath of recent attacks, Israel's next move remains uncertain, fueling speculations and contradictory reports in the media. Amidst claims and denials, the role of the United States and the possibility of a ground operation in Gaza's Rafah city add layers of complexity to the situation.



Reports surfaced alleging that the United States had denied giving Israel approval to target Rafah instead of retaliating against Iran, contradicting earlier claims by a Qatari outlet citing an anonymous Egyptian official. Israel's response to Iran's missile and drone attack, triggered by the bombing of the Iranian consulate in Syria, hangs in the balance as the war cabinet in West Jerusalem deliberates on a plan acceptable to Washington.



Amidst these developments, Egypt is reportedly bracing for a potential Israeli ground offensive in Rafah, with suggestions that such a move was accepted as part of a deal to avert a larger-scale attack on Iran. However, these claims were refuted by a spokesperson for the United States National Security Council, who stated that such a plan was never discussed.



Further complicating the situation is the revelation that Israel informed the United States of the Damascus strike only moments before it occurred, catching American officials off guard. While Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack that killed General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, anonymous Israeli officials confirmed the planned operation two months in advance, according to a report by The New York Times.



As uncertainties persist and conflicting narratives emerge, the region remains on edge, with the potential for further escalation looming large. The intricacies of diplomatic relations, coupled with the shadow of potential military action, underscore the delicate balance in the volatile Middle East landscape.

