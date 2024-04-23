Denmark initiates largest offshore wind tender to date

(MENAFN) On Monday, Denmark announced the initiation of its largest offshore wind tender to date, with a combined capacity of up to 10 gigawatts, as confirmed by the energy and climate ministry.



The fresh initiative is providing a minimum of 6 GW of fresh capacity distributed across six wind farms. Additionally, there is a potential of further expansion with an additional 4 GW or more of capacity through a concept known as “overplanting.”



“Finally, we are able to publish the biggest offshore wind tender in Danish history. With hundreds of wind turbines, we are insuring ourselves against (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s black gas,” Lars Aagaard, Denmark’s climate, energy, and utilities, stated in a declaration.



Based on his remarks, Denmark is now significantly advancing towards its goal of becoming “Europe’s green powerhouse.”



Wind farms sited in the North Sea I, Kattegat, Kriegers Flak II, as well as Hesselo regions intend to comprise all of Denmark’s power consumption with green electricity generating hydrogen and green fuels for ships and aircrafts.



Nevertheless, green power might be shipped to adjacent nations as well.



“It is projects of this scale that can make a big, green difference for the climate and our security. Not just for Denmark, but for all of Europe,” Aagaard declared.



The wind farms project desires to achieve its goal which is to decline CO2 emissions by 70 percent from 1990 levels before the decade concludes.



To secure the opportunity to establish the wind farms, developers are required to engage in the tender process by submitting bids for an annual concession payment to the Danish state over a 30-year duration. As part of the arrangement, the state would hold a 20 percent ownership stake in each of the offshore projects put out for tender.

