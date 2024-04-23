(MENAFN) The Russian Ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, has strongly criticized the recent deployment of intermediate-range missiles by the United States in the Asia-Pacific region, labeling it as a significant escalation in military tensions. Antonov's remarks come in response to the deployment of a Typhoon Mid-Range Capability (MRC) missile system to the Philippines, a move that underscores Washington's growing military footprint in the region.



The deployment of the Typhoon system, capable of launching both Standard Missile 6 (SM-6) and Tomahawk missiles, marks a departure from previous arms control agreements, particularly the now-defunct Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. Antonov voiced deep concern over the Pentagon's public display of its military capabilities, emphasizing the destabilizing impact of reintroducing weapons previously banned under the INF Treaty.



Antonov cautioned that such actions by the United States pose a grave threat to strategic stability, particularly in a region already fraught with simmering tensions and rapid militarization. He accused the United States of deliberately escalating military confrontation in the Asia-Pacific, warning of the potential for a return to Cold War-era dynamics and the looming specter of nuclear conflict.



The ambassador's remarks underscore Russia's steadfast opposition to what it perceives as provocative actions by the United States, urging Washington to exercise restraint and prioritize global stability. Antonov called upon the Untied States to refrain from further exacerbating tensions in the region, emphasizing the need for dialogue and diplomacy to avert the risk of a dangerous escalation.



In light of heightened geopolitical tensions and growing military posturing, Antonov's statement serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance of power in the Asia-Pacific and the imperative for responsible behavior by all parties involved. As the United States expands its military presence in the region, Russia's condemnation highlights the complexities and challenges inherent in managing strategic rivalries amidst an increasingly uncertain global landscape.

MENAFN23042024000045015687ID1108126196