Arti Singh Shares Glimpses Of Her Haldi Ceremony, Says ‘Dreams Turn Into Reality’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) TV actress Arti Singh, who will soon be getting married to her fiance Dipak Chauhan, expressed her belief that“dreams” do indeed“turn into reality” as her wedding date approaches.

Aarti, who is the niece of Bollywood actor Govinda, shared two pictures from her Haldi ceremony on Tuesday, donning a vibrant lehenga designed by Apurva Motwaanii.

The actress wrote: "Sabse khoobsurat rang, haldi ka rang, mere pyar ka rang, couldn't be happier as dreams turn into reality. #Day1 #Haldi #DipakKiArti."

Following the lively Haldi ceremony, Arti, who is the sister of comedian Krushna on Tuesday morning pushed herself to the gym to burn calories.

The actress posted a video of herself on the treadmill, captioning it: "Himmat juta ke kar hi liya."

Arti made her acting debut in 2007 with 'Maayka' and has since appeared in popular TV shows such as 'Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai', 'Parichay', and 'Waaris'.

She was the fourth runner-up in the 13th edition of 'Bigg Boss', where the late actor Sidharth Shukla clinched the winner's trophy in 2019.

Arti is currently seen in the show 'Shravani'.