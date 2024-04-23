'Cong Only Cared About Bank Accounts Of One Dynasty', J. P. Nadda Hits Back At Shashi Tharoor

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) A day after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that“BJP can only open bank accounts in Kerala”, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda on Tuesday hit back, saying that the grand old party never bothered about it as they only cared about vote banks and bank accounts of one dynasty.

Taking a dig at Tharoor, the BJP President wrote on X: Look at the disdain, elitism and arrogance! Typical Congress. We are proud that our government opens bank accounts for the poor! Congress never bothered about it as they only cared about vote banks and bank accounts of one dynasty.”

He said that Kerala would defeat such disconnected elements.

Earlier, the Congress MP in a media report, had said that BJP can only open 'bank accounts' in Kerala and the party is in no way to win any seat in the coastal state.

Shashi Tharoor, a sitting MP, is facing BJP candidate and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

Kerala will go to polls on April 26 to elect 20 Lok Sabha members.

In the 2019 general elections, the Congress-led UDF won 47.48 per cent of the total votes and 19 seats, the CPI-M-led Left secured 36.29 per cent votes and just one seat, while the BJP-led NDA only got 15.64 per cent votes.